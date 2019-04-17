Did Wendy Williams Shade Kevin Hunter on Instagram? Fans Think So

Did Wendy Williams hint to her fans that she had filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter hours before the news actually broke? Fans seem to think as much.

On Thursday morning, The Wendy Williams Show host showed off her bare left hand in a short video shared on makeup artist Merrell Hollis’ Instagram page.

In the video, the 54-year-old is seen getting ready to tape the episode, casually planting a diamond floral ring on her right hand. Instagram users took to the comments section to wonder aloud if Williams was trying to draw attention to her left ring finger, which was conspicuously bare.

“Her ring is not on and it looks like she showed that on purpose…You look fantastic Wendy!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love you Wendy…you are looking so fabulous! Kick his no good, cheating ass to the curb…you got this Queen,” another said.

“Yassss Wendy, We see you . Your right hand right got a promotion. Salute the Queen. We love you,” another wrote.

Shortly after the video was shared, news broke that Williams filed for divorce from Hunter after 21 years of marriage. The split came amid reports that Hunter was unfaithful to Williams with a woman who gave birth to a baby last month that is rumored to be Hunter’s child.

Williams alluded to the divorce on her show Monday without directly mentioning her estranged husband, who is an executive producer on the talk show.

Referencing the segment’s slogan — “Their business is our business” — Williams said, “It’s crazy ’cause now my business is your business. It’s kind of funny. Turnabout’s a fair game, I get it.”

She said that she plans on leaving the sober living house she’s been staying at and will find her own apartment in New York City. She made the statement without directly mentioning Hunter, a glaring omission considering the recent divorce news.

“I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know,” she shared. “It’ll be Wendy on her own.”

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she said. “Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day … this is my life in the sober house, it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

On Tuesday, Hudson broke his silence about the divorce for the first time, saying in a statement that he will always support Williams.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” Hunter began in a statement.

“I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he continued, referencing his alleged infidelity.

“No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still the Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may be face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”