Destiny’s Child Singer Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Health Facility

Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams revealed Tuesday that she has “proudly” checked herself into a mental health facility for depression.

The 37-year-old tweeted that she is following the advice she has given others over the years, with TMZ reporting that she has been at the facility outside Los Angeles for at least several days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals,” Williams continued. “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

“If you change your mind, you can change your life,” she concluded.

Williams has been open about her struggles with mental health. Last year, she spoke about depression during an interview with The Talk, revealing that she felt suicidal in the past.

“I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like ‘I’m the provider. I take care of people. I’m not supposed to be feeling this way. I want it out,’” she said at the time in 2017.

“I didn’t know [I had depression] until I was in my thirties what was going on. I just thought it was growing pains,” Williams revealed. “I’ve been suffering since the age of between 13 and 15. At that age, I didn’t know what to call it.”

“So many people are walking around acting like they’ve got it all together. And they’re suffering. So for years I’m in one of the top selling female groups of all time suffering with depression,” she said.

Williams famously reunited with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland at Coachella in April, making it the first time Destiny’s Child had performed together in several years. The last time the group had been seen on stage together was in 2013 while they performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Beyoncé-led group sang a few of their famous songs at Queen Bey’s headlining event at Coachella this year, including “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.” While Williams and Rowland joined Beyonce on stage in April, the group has also consisted of LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Farrah Franklin.