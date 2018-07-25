Demi Lovato Found Unconscious by Paramedics, Dispatch Audio Reveals

Audio from emergency dispatchers reveals the moment Demi Lovato was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday following an overdose.

The recording published by TMZ documents the communication between paramedics on the scene and dispatchers. In the grainy audio, emergency experts find Lovato, and describe her as “unconscious.”

Paramedics reportedly administered Narcan, a nasal spray used which is used to counter the effects of opioids.

Lovato then was rushed to a nearby hospital. It was not long before sources told PEOPLE that Lovato was “OK and stable,” and appeared to be headed for a recovery.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that rescuers “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital,” adding that both they and the Los Angeles Police Department had “responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.”

While the incident has been widely reported as a heroin overdose, sources connected to Lovato insisted to The Blast and TMZ that she was not abusing the opioid. Lovato has a history of substance abuse as well as mental health and eating disorders, but she has used her platform to raise awareness and help guide others to recovery.

Lovato went into treatment in 2011, where she dealt not only with her addictions but with her self-harm, bulimia and bipolar disorder. She tweeted that she was six years sober in March, thanking her fans for their support. However, in June, she admitted that she had relapsed in her new song “Sober.”

As news of Lovato’s condition broke on Tuesday, her fans made it clear that they would stick with her no matter what. They flocked to social media, rallying behind the pop star and sending well-wishes for her recovery.

“Demi Lovato cannot f—ing die,” one Twitter user wrote. “My heart will stop beating. This woman has been clean for 6 years and she had a small relapse. This cannot be how her story ends.”

TMZ reports that Lovato was out late on Monday night, celebrating the birthday of a friend in Hollywood. The singer reportedly has a private Instagram, where she posted photos of herself in large groups throughout the night. She was found unconscious just before noon the next morning.