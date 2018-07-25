Demi Lovato’s Team Confirms She’s ‘Awake and With Family’ After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato’s rep has given an official update on the singer’s health following an apparent overdose.

The 25-year-old “Skyscraper” singer reportedly rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious and revived by Narcan — which is used to counter the effects of opioids — at her home in Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Lovato’s rep gave fans an update on Lovato’s state after the incident.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.

The speculation likely pertains to initial reports that Lovato overdosed on heroin, which led to her hospitalization. Those reports have been refuted by sources close to the singer who insist she was not abusing heroin.

Exact details on her medical emergency have not been revealed.

Lovato has been candid about her struggles with substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year. Last March, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety.

Fans of the singer were shocked after she revealed she had relapsed with new single, “Sober,” released in June.

The singer performed the song in Lisbon, Portugal at the end of June as part of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. She later shared the video from the show of her struggling to hold back tears as she sang the heartbreaking lyrics.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

Since news of Lovato’s hospitalization, fans and celebs have flooded social media with messages of support for the singer.

“I love u [Demi Lovato]” Ariana Grande tweeted soon after the news broke.

Ellen DeGeneres likewise wrote, “I love [Demi Lovato] so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

Country star Brad Paisley, who collaborated with Lovato on the 2016 single “Without a Fight,” also tweeted, “My friend [Demi Lovato] is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”