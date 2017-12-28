Demi Lovato Sizzles in Striped Swimsuit

Demi Lovato is strutting her stuff on social media. The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer posed in a plunging one-piece swimsuit on Instagram.

“In love with this bathing suit,” she wrote in the caption.

The black and white striped swimsuit patterned with cherries showed off Lovato’s toned bod, which she’s been working on hard in the boxing ring.

She frequently shares photos and videos of her martial arts workouts on social media, and she recently met up with actor Charlie Hunnam after bonding over jiu jitsu.

The two were spotted grabbing lunch together in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 20 after bonding during James Corden’s Late Late Show in April over a joint love of jiu jitsu. (Take a look at the pictures here.)

The pop singer and 37-year-old Sons of Anarchy actor met for a casual lunch along with another couple, entering and leaving the restaurant separately.

Hunnam is in a relationship with his longterm girlfriend Morgana McNelis since 2005, while Lovato is living the single life after splitting from MMA fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos in May.

Lovato was recently blasted for her tweets about Friday night’s SpaceX rocket launch, which she claimed was a UFO.

“I’m calling bulls— on SpaceX’s excuse. That —’s a UFO and there’s been others that have been seen that are just like it!!” she tweeted.

Lovato maintained that what she saw was paranormal, and no press release or city-wide advisory would convince her otherwise.

Like Lovato, many were confused by the strangely shaped light streaking across the sky on the west coast last night. The LAPD alone received at least 130 emergency calls from people who either feared an alien invasion or a nuclear strike.

However, the launch was common knowledge for those who follow the exploits of SpaceX. The private space exploration program, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, has been contracted to launch 75 Iridium satellites into orbit, which they hope to complete sometime in 2018.