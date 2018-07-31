Demi Lovato’s ‘Sober’ Re-Enters Billboard Chart

Demi Lovato's newest single "Sober" has re-entered the Billboard chart just a week after news broke that the singer was hospitalized for an apparent overdose.

Exactly one week after being rushed to the hospital for a reported drug overdose, Lovato's latest single "Sober" has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 56 after being absent from the chart last week. According to Billboard, Nielsen Music tracked the single at 7.2 million U.S. streams, up 199 percent over last week, and 18,000 downloads sold, up 1,095 percent over the previous week.

Lovato's "Solo,'' a collaboration with British electronic group Clean Bandit, also rose on the chart this week, jumping from No. 66 to No. 61 and earning the No. 36 spot on the Pop Songs airplay chart.

In "Sober," which was originally released in June, the 25-year-old Grammy-nominated artist confessed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety, a milestone that she had celebrated in March.

"Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor," she sings in one verse of the song. "To the ones who never left me / We've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

The "Skyscraper" singer had performed the song at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California just two days before she was rushed to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose. Lovato's assistant had discovered the singer unconscious on her bed just before noon on Tuesday, July 24 after a night spent partying in celebration of one of her backup dancer's birthdays. She reportedly had to be revived with Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose, before she was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

Lovato currently remains admitted to the medical center due to various "complications," a source claiming that she has a high fever, bad nausea and other complications as a result of the apparent overdose.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has been open about her battles with addiction, mental illness, self-harm, and eating disorders in the past, frequently opening up about them and discussing them with fans.

In November of 2010, Lovato entered a rehab facility outside of Chicago, though after her release three months later, she relapsed, eventually entering a sober living facility for a year. It has been reported that the singer's family and friends are hoping to encourage Lovato to enter rehab again in an effort to get her back on the path to sobriety.