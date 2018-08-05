Demi Lovato Was Reportedly ‘Surrounded by Enablers’ Before Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato was reportedly “surrounded by enablers” in the weeks prior to her July 24 apparent overdose.

The singer is apparently very close to being discharged from the hospital — and headed straight to rehab — following the incident, though people close to Lovato worry the people who enabled her fall off the wagon might make their way back into her inner circle.

Since news broke of the apparent overdose over a week ago, fans of the “Confident” singer have speculated about who might have been a negative influence on her life. Page Six reports Lovato had allegedly been partying for 12 hours straight before the incident.

Sources told the outlet that recently, Lovato had fallen in with a group of enablers who partied so hard, they kept the rescue drug Narcan on hand during binges.

Narcan is used to stop the effects of opioids (including heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl) and can be administered intravenously, injected into muscle or sprayed up the nose.

The drug was reportedly used to revive Lovato after she was found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home prior to her hospitalization.

“There’s a crew of people in Hollywood [that], when you want to party, you find yourself hanging out with these hanger-on friends and they lead you into [the party life] more and it’s a downward spiral,” a source told the outlet.

“Demi was very vulnerable,” the source added.

Back in March, Lovato celebrated six years sobriety. An industry insider said that alcohol had been banned from her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

“You couldn’t have anything near her. She had to be out of the building or miles away for anyone to be drinking anything,” said the insider.

A music source close to Lovato’s former manage, Phil McIntyre, said he had a strict policy with the pop star: “He would only manage her if she was being healthy and getting help.”

Sarodj Bertin, an actress who works out with Lovato and has been to five of the singer’s house parties, said ­”everyone who wanted to drink something had to bring their own. She was very serious about” not keeping alcohol at her home.

Despite the seemingly impenetrable wall put up around Lovato, the substances — and the seedy people — sneaked in. TMZ reported that Lovato looked “way out of it” during a French Montana party held during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival in April.

The music producer’s friend, a studio engineer who recently toured with Lovato, told him that Lovato was “fully off the rails” four weeks ago. “He said she was a train wreck and… looked like she had been out drinking every night. She just wasn’t fully there.”

Lovato has agreed to enter rehab after she’s discharged from the hospital. Industry insiders added that her career might be trickier to recover.

“I would definitely be very, very skeptical of working with her without knowing that she was clean and committed to being clean,” a music source told the outlet.

Fans, however, know that Demi will be back on top in no time.