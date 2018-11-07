Demi Lovato Reportedly Planning 2019 Comeback After Overdose and Rehab

Demi Lovato is reportedly planning a major 2019 comeback after her 2018 overdose and subsequent rehab stay.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to Lovato revealed that while the singer is taking things easy for now, once the new year rolls around she intends to jumpstart of career again.

“As of now, there’s going to be no work activity for the rest of the year,” the sourced stated. “Demi will come back hard in 2019.”

Lovato recently completed rehab and has been out and about, with cameras snapping her at the at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, and later at dinner in Beverly Hills.

Following her overdose in July, she attempted to sell her Hollywood Hills mansion where the incident occurred, but was unable to, so she reportedly moved back in.

Lovato went silent on social media for the first few weeks after her hospitalization from the overdose, but eventually shared a message with her fans to let them know that she was doing better and was grateful for the support she had received.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato begin her statement which was shared to her Instagram account. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” she added. “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato’s message concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Fans were not the only ones to show support to the singer, as many of her peers also offered kindw words and advice. One such peer was Backstreet Boys member A.J. McLean, who has also suffered with substance abuse issues in his life.

“Surround yourself with good people that aren’t gonna ‘yes’ you to death,” he suggested when asked by a TMZ cameraman what advice he would offer Lovato.

No word on what Lovato’s purported 2019 comeback will entail, but it’s possible that she will release new music and possibly tour.