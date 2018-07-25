Demi Lovato’s Mom Details ‘Ultimate Breaking Point’ in Relapse

Years before Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital for a reported overdose, her mother opened up about her daughter’s struggle with addiction and her “ultimate breaking point.”

On Tuesday, Demi Lovato, 25, was rushed to the hospital after suffering from what has been reported to be an overdose. In the months and years prior to her medical emergency, the star had been open with her struggles, her mother, Diana De La Garza, previously opening up about the moment that served as “the ultimate breaking point” for her daughter that pushed her towards the path of her six years of sobriety.

“The ultimate breaking point would have been when Demi was on tour, and she lashed out at one of her dancers, physically,” De La Garza previously told PEOPLE, recalling the November 2010 incident while her daughter was on tour with the Jonas Brothers. “That was the defining moment where we all said, as a family: ‘She needs help. She needs serious help. And it doesn’t matter what happens to her career — we need to focus on getting her the help she needs.’”

It was that same month that the now 25-year-old checked into a rehab facility outside of Chicago, where she spent three months in treatment. However, after leaving treatment, Lovato relapsed and her mother offered her an ultimatum: “I will have to take Madison and move back to Texas because I can’t stay and watch this anymore, and I don’t want Madison to see this.”

Lovato entered a sober living house and “completely followed the program,” the Grammy-nominated artist going on to speak openly about her battles with addiction, mental illness, and eating disorders. However, in June, the 25-year-old revealed in her new song “Sober” that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings during the chorus of the song. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

After her reveal, Lovato received support from family, friends, and fans, and remained open about her struggles. On Tuesday, July 24, however, the 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious and revived by Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose, with sources dispelling reports that Lovato was abusing heroin.

Lovato is now reportedly “awake and with her family” while recovering in the hospital.