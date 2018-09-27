Demi Lovato Drastically Reduces Price of Hollywood Hills Mansion Where Overdose Occurred

Demi Lovato has drastically reduced the asking price on her Hollywood Hills mansion where her overdose occurred.

PEOPLE reports that the singer originally put the home on the market at $9.45 million but has recently dropped the price to $8.995 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Representatives for Lovato and the real estate company who are handling the sale reportedly did not provide any comments about the price reduction when contacted, but a source close to the singer previously told PEOPLE, “Her house is up for sale. She’s getting healthy and putting the past behind her.”

“Located at the end of a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont, this private estate is set behind gates and towers above unobstructed views from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean on over an acre of land,” the Zillow listing on the property reads. “The light filled, open floor plan offers custom design with a double height living room, Fleetwood pocket doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows all revealing the panoramic, city views.”

“The exceptional chef’s kitchen boasts high-end appliances, marble countertops and opens up to the backyard which features a zero-edge pool, outdoor grill and trail to the covered Gazebo Rotunda, providing the perfect setting for entertaining guests,” the listing adds. “Four bedrooms and six bathrooms complete the interiors including the superior master suite with sitting room, dual walk-in closets, and large soaking tub.”

“An upper club level provides a bar and media room that lead to a huge sky lounge terrace where one can soak in the tranquil views while still being minutes from the excitement of the Sunset Strip.,” the listing concludes.

In July, Lovato was found unresponsive in her bedroom by an assistant who called for emergency services. It was later reported that the singer had overdosed after a night of partying.

Lovato was kept in the hospital for a week so that doctors could make sure her health was stabilized, and then she was released. She immediately checked herself in a rehabilitation facility where she ended up spending her 26th birthday.

Another source close to the singer told PEOPLE that she “understands the severity of her overdose” and is determined to get healthy again.”

“She wants to be sober. She wants to get help,” the source added. “She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.”

“She’s in recovery and doing great,” the source also said. “This is a long road.”