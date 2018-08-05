How Demi Lovato’s Career May Be Tricky to Rehabilitate

Demi Lovato is on the road to recovery — and headed to rehab — after her apparent overdose, but some believe her music career will be harder to rehabilitate.

Over a week since her July 24 incident, Lovato is believed to soon be released from the hospital very soon, and going straight to an in-patient rehabilitation facility.

As the “Confident” singer is on the verge of getting back on the wagon, industry insiders say her career may be trickier to recover.

“I would definitely be very, very skeptical of working with her without knowing that she was clean and committed to being clean,” a music producer told Page Six.

Another source added how “there’s a difference between the public Demi and the private Demi, as open as the public persona seems to be.”

“And I think people are now realizing that,” the source said.

Lovato has been vocal about her struggles with addiction and eating disorders since her first rehab stint in 2011. Reports say that after the latest incident, she is realizing how close she was to losing her life and is now ready to take action.

“Demi’s turned the corner and is doing much better,” a source told E! News. “She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab. She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died.”

The source added, “She is scared and grateful to be alive.”

The singer’s family, who have not left her side since she was admitted, have reportedly taken the steps to find a place for the former Disney star to receive treatment.

“Her family hasn’t left her side and have consulted with several people to figure out what the best plan of action is,” the source said. “Everyone wants her to take it very seriously and she seems to be.”

Another reason to head to rehab for Lovato is to prove to herself, and the outside world that she has the strength to fight her problems with addiction.

“She wants to make a statement to her fans, family and friends that she is strong and can recover,” a second source told the outlet. “Demi knows she needs help,” the insider adds. “Her family has told her that this is the time to be a good example to her fans.”

Fans of Lovato, who continue to send messages of support to the singer on social media, know she will be back at the top of her game in no time.

Hoping for a swift road to recovery for the pop star!