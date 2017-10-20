Demi Lovato Unbuckles Overalls to Show off Tattoo Across Ribcage

Demi Lovato is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram selfie in which she can be seen going completely topless. The 25-year-old pop superstar took to social media on Thursday to upload the revealing snap.

The picture shows the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker posing in front of a mirror in what appears to be a hotel room. She can be seen wearing overalls that she has pulled down to her waist and giving a glimpse at her ribcage tattoo.

This wasn’t the only daring snap that Lovato shared on social media this week. Also on Thursday, the former Disney channel star uploaded a photo in which she sports a low cut spaghetti strap top with her block locks pulled up into two ponytails.

Lovato shared the photos on the internet just as she admitted to doing drugs while promoting her sobriety several years ago. In her new documentary, Simply Complicated, Lovato admitted that she was still using substances for a period of time in 2012, Daily Mail reports.

“I wasn’t working my program, I wasn’t ready to get sober,” she said. “I was sneaking [cocaine] on planes, I was sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night…I went on a bender of like, two months where I was using daily.”

“There was one night when I used a bunch of coke and I popped a few Xanax bars, and I began to choke a little bit,” she continued. “My heart started racing, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, I might be overdosing right now.’”

In 2010, Lovato went back to rehab to seek treatment for a dependence on alcohol and drugs. She also was seeking therapy for an eating disorder and self-harming.

The turning point in Lovato’s sobriety journey with substance abuse was when she realized the potential damage that could be causing her loved ones.

“The most important thing to Demi is losing people, losing people that she cares about and that love her,” her sober coach, Mike Bayer said.

