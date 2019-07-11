‘Devastated’ Debby Ryan Speaks out Again About Cameron Boyce’s Sudden Death

Cameron Boyce passed away suddenly on July 6 at age 20, and the latest co-star to speak out about his untimely passing is Debby Ryan, who starred with Boyce on the Disney Channel series Jessie. She first posted an Instagram clip of herself and Boyce from Jessie in which they shared a long hug, captioning the video with a broken heart emoji.

Ryan followed that with a pair of photos of the duo smiling for a selfie together, laughing and playing the piano side-by-side, along with an emotional caption paying tribute to her late co-star.

“This ripped me up. I keep trying and I can’t make anything make sense,” Ryan began. “He was blameless, and relentlessly joyful; he was good. Through and through, Cam is good, in all ways and to all people. And the most alive.”

“It’s wrong. I am so confused and devastated and angry,” she continued. “But that isn’t very Cam. He’d cast any shade of sadness or darkness in colors of positivity; he couldn’t help himself but to always leave you smiling, or laughing, or dancing. So sincere, kid Truth. He was good. My heart is with his parents, Vic and Libby, full of grace, and his wonderful sister Maya. An unimaginable sorrow.”

Jessie followed a teen nanny (Ryan) looking after the children of a wealthy family in New York City and also starred actors Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Kevin Chamberlin and Karan Brar.

“I’m grateful for our Jessie family, with whom to uniquely grieve our guy — Peyton, Skai, Kevin and Karan, whose soul is also far too special to have to experience this depth of grief,” Ryan wrote. “There are beautiful connections and beams of light, ever present, truly the fingerprints of Cam still around and showing up in the midst of this. I love him so much. Forever. You’re alive in the legacy of love you built, and I will keep that light burning in me for the rest of my journey. The world was robbed. We’re better for you.”

Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, who posted her own tribute to Boyce on Tuesday, commented, “the world was robbed.”

“I’m so sorry Debby, praying for you and his family,” shared Ashley Tisdale, while Lucy Hale commented, “I’m so sorry Deb. What a tragedy. My heart is with all of you and his dear family.”

Boyce passed away after suffering a seizure in his sleep. His family confirmed that he had epilepsy, for which he was being treated.

