David Spade Breaks His Silence After Kate Spade’s Death

David Spade has broken his silence following the death of Kate Spade Tuesday.

In an Instagram posted Tuesday evening, the actor honored his sister-in-law with a throwback photo.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos,” David captioned the photo. “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard.”

He added, “I still can’t believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

He also tweeted a photo of Kate at his book signing, captioning it, “I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f—ing funny she was,” before ending his note with the same conclusion as his Instagram photo.

Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was… Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on pic.twitter.com/2kRPvGvj8w — David Spade (@DavidSpade) June 6, 2018

The fashion trailblazer was found dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 55 in her Manhattan apartment earlier Tuesday, police have said.

She is survived by her husband Andy, who is the brother of David, and their 13-year-old daughter Frances. Kate was also the aunt of Rachel Brosnahan, the star of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Kate’s impact on the fashion world can’t be overstated. She first got her start in the fashion realm in the ’80s with women’s magazine Mademoiselle. She met her husband while in college at Arizona State University, and as a couple they launched Kate Spade New York in 1993. The business eventually turned into the behemoth clothing and jewellery line it is today.

In 2016, Kate launched a new brand called Frances Valentine, named after her daughter. Last year, Coach bought the Kate Spade company for $2.4 billion.

During her career, she was honored twice by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, once in 1996 as an emerging accessories designer to watch, and for the second time in 1998 as the best accessories designer of the year.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: Matthew Simmons / Stringer, Getty