Social Media Mourns the Loss of ‘M*A*S*H’ Actor David Ogden Stiers

David Ogden Stiers, a cast member on the classic hit show M*A*S*H as well as a successful voice actor, died on Saturday at the age of 75 due to bladder cancer.

With an acting filmography that included M*A*S*H, Star Trek, THX-1138 and Better Off Dead along with a voice acting career that included Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Lilo & Stitch, Stiers had entire generations of fans mourning his death on social media.

R.I.P David Ogden Stiers you were such a wonderful actor that brought joy and laughter to your fans, family and friends 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/yfqfPwUCk6 — Jessica Pedley (@Jesspedley1) March 4, 2018

Just found out that actor David Ogden Stiers, who voiced in several Disney animated features (Cogsworth, Ratcliffe, the Archdeacon, Harcourt, Jumba) has passed away. Would’ve loved to hear him voice another in the current era of WDAS. RIP :'( — Kyle O (@DeLuxODonnell92) March 4, 2018

Rest In Peace #DavidOgdenStiers. M*A*S*H is my favorite show of all time. Without it I don’t think I I would even be an actor. You were truly a remarkable talent! — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) March 4, 2018

Crushed to hear news of great actor David Ogden Stiers. I grew up watching him in MASH and loved him in Beauty and the Beast. RIP dear man… you had class. — Jordan Hembrough (@jordanhembrough) March 4, 2018

RIP David Ogden Stiers, whose Cogsworth is one of the great underrated voice performances. pic.twitter.com/Lc3WlQW2WL — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) March 4, 2018

#DavidOgdenStiers was a client when I was an agent. He was very kind, dryly funny unlike anyone else I have known. Life was fizzier with him. We were honored to have seen him work, a phrase which I hope would have pleased him and know would have made him tease me ceaselessly. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) March 4, 2018

Good journey, David Ogden Stiers. Ian McKellen was good, but you’ll always be my Cogsworth. pic.twitter.com/cqHTmCVi1m — TheDiva (@MusicalHell) March 4, 2018

Saddened to hear about David Ogden Stiers’ passing. A true actor’s actor, no matter what role he was in. pic.twitter.com/vw3Polz9B1 — Bennett The Sage (@BennettTheSage) March 4, 2018

I know most people will remember #DavidOgdenStiers for M*A*S*H or Beauty And The Beast, but to me he will always be Lane’s dad in Better Off Dead. #RIP pic.twitter.com/8pZpkyDLcK — Enty (@entylawyer) March 4, 2018

