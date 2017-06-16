New Details Revealed Regarding David Hasselhoff’s Daughter’s DUI

Last month, David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley was arrested for DUI, and now we have new details regarding her case.

TMZ reports that Hayley has pled no contest to "one count of driving under the influence."

As part of a deal with the state, Hayley will serve 3 years probation, and will also have to pay a fine of $390

Additionally, she's required to complete a 90-day alcohol recovery program, and an ignition interlock system will have to be installed in her car.

More: David Hasselhoff's Daughter Passes Out Behind Wheel Of Car, Gets DUI

Which means, for the vehicle to even start she'll have to blow into a breathalyzer.

Back in April, law enforcement found Hayley passed out inside her car on the Fallbrook off-ramp on Freeway 101.

They coaxed her out of the car and put her through a field sobriety test, which she failed.

The 24-year-old actress blew a .14 during a breathalyzer test, and the legal limit in the state of California is .08.

Hayley had to be driven to a nearby hospital for evaluation before she was booked into the Van Nuys jail. She was reportedly there from 4 am until 6:30 pm and was later bailed out for $5,000.

Hayley faced up to 6 months in jail and could have been forced to pay a $1,000 fine had she not cut a deal.

More: Hayley Hasselhoff's DUI Report Details Released, Blood Alcohol Nearly Double Legal Limit

Her most recent role was 2016's Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens, but she's currently rumored to co-star in Space Samurai: Oasis.

No word yet on how, or if, her DUI arrest and restitution responsibilities will impact her acting schedule.