DASH Employee Held at Gunpoint

A woman with a loaded gun threatened a cashier at the Kardashian family’s DASH store in West Hollywood on Thursday.

TMZ reports law enforcement states the women showed up before noon local time with a revolver that she pointed to the employee, and shouting phrases, “Free Cuba” and “Stay away from Cuba.”

The news agency reports she began “knocking stuff off the counter and pointed the revolver again at the cashier and then just left the store.”

It was reported that someone had called 911, with the police swarming the store. While it was not an attempted robbery, TMZ confirms no one from the Kardashian family was at the store at the time.

Just before 2 p.m., the woman returned to the store and left a machete. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that witnesses saw her “jump into a taxi and leave.”

Lady who pointed gun at #DASH store employee this AM apparently returned with a machete. Deputies now actively looking for her. #WeHo pic.twitter.com/pL14SuW8jr — Jennifer Thang (@jenniferthang) September 21, 2017

WATCH: Machete-wielding woman screams ‘Don’t mess with the Castro family’ outside DASH store https://t.co/HD5BVQIPSF pic.twitter.com/C1Ybd2iLdI — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 21, 2017

An investigation is still underway as the woman has not yet been apprehended.

Photo credit: Twitter / @FOXLA

