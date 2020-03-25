Over 1.5 Billion People Globally Asked to Stay Home to Slow Spread of Coronavirus

According to a new report, over 1.5 billion people globally have been asked to stay home in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Per PBS, this number is indicative of around one-fifth of the world’s entire population. The purpose of this quarantine, is to try and limit the spread of the potentially deadly illness, which has infected more than 300,000 people worldwide. At this time, the death toll of the virus is around 15,000.

One of the hardest hit areas in the United States has been New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo recently spoke in a press conference saying, “We’re not slowing it and it is accelerating on its own.” He also was very critical of President Donald Trump‘s push for lifting state quarantines and restrictions, saying, “I understand what the president is saying that this is unsustainable that we close down the economy and we continue to spend money. There is no doubt about that. But if you ask the American people to choose between public health and the economy then it’s no contest. No American is going to say accelerate the economy at the cost of human life.”

My mother is not expendable. Your mother is not expendable. We will not put a dollar figure on human life. We can have a public health strategy that is consistent with an economic one. No one should be talking about social darwinism for the sake of the stock market. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020

Dr. Deborah Birx, a physician and the White House coronavirus response coordinator, also spoke at the press briefing, and referred to how New York state has been the hardest hit in the U.S.A, saying, “To all of my friends and colleagues in New York, this is the group that actually needs to social distance and self-isolate. Clearly, the virus had been circulating there for a number of weeks to have this level of penetrance into the general community.”

Many have been taking to Twitter to comment on Cuomo’s statements, with one user saying, “Cuomo for President! Eloquent, no-nonsense approach to an unprecedented situation. I gain more respect and perspective every day I listen to him. Sending peace and love to all – be positive and be well.”

“I am from N.Y. originally, been a conservative but have to commend Gov Cuomo this morning. Not giving up on older vulnerable citizens. Help them. NYers are smart, tough, resourceful, etc. Good media press conference this morning. Cuomo talked a lot of sense that I agree with,” someone else added.