Hannah Brown Clarifies Personal Relationship With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Alan Bersten

After much rumor and speculation, Dancing With the Stars contestant Hannah Brown has officially clarified her personal relationship with dance partner Alan Bersten. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Brown joked to guest host Justin Hartley (This is Us) that she is not seeing anyone because she barely has “time to get paper towels.” She then went on to explain, “I don’t have time to date right now…I tried that. I actually dated 30 guys at one time. I don’t know if you know this or not. I spent a whole year of my life trying to date and it still didn’t work out.”

“I think trying to date 30 guys at one time is a tough thing to do. [The show] was great — but moving on,” she added. Brown’s dating quip refers to her turn as the star of the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

Prior to her talk show appearance, Brown fielded another question about her relationship with Bersten, when an Instagram user posted a question about them possibly being “a thing.” Brown shot back, “Yeah, we’re a thing. Team Alabama Hannah!”

Justin Hartley Grills Hannah Brown About Whether Or Not She’s Dating ‘DWTS’ Partner Alan Bersten The people want to know! ‘Ellen’ guest host Justin Hartley asks Hannah Brown about her relationship status with ‘DWTS’ partner Alan Bersten and she reveals what’s really going o… pic.twitter.com/rodJ5v7XAl — dolcify (@OfficialDolcify) October 25, 2019

“No! I’m not [dating him]…We’re great friends,” she recently added, while speaking with Hartley. “He kind of has to be my best friend, so I make him be.”

“It has been an amazing experience,” Brown went on to say. “But, like I said, I have just been—trauma from dating, so we’re not going to do that right now. We’re gonna dance.”

“I have a lot of baggage as well, so going from one show to the next—that’s been a lot,” she added. “But, I really can’t complain because I am so like living this dream life, too—with a lot of blisters, but it’s fine.”

While Brown’s time on The Bachelorette was a hit with audiences, it could possibly have never happened at all, as Brown recently revealed in an interview with Marie Claire that she did not have high opinions of contestants on the reality TV series. “I didn’t aspire to be on The Bachelor. I didn’t watch the show. I thought it was for losers truly,” she stated.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

