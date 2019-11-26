‘Dancing With the Stars’: Bobby Bones Sends Love to Lauren Alaina After She Finishes Fourth

The season finale of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night saw former Bachelorette Hannah Brown crowned the winner in a surprise upset, besting fellow finalists Kel Mitchell, who finished as the runner-up, Ally Brooke, who came in third place, and Lauren Alaina, who placed fourth.

Former DWTS champ Bobby Bones shared a message for Alaina after the show, tweeting, “Proud of you @Lauren_Alaina !!!!”

Bones also defended Brown’s victory after many fans thought she won in an upset over Mitchell, including a fan who tweeted, “Kel got robbed tonight!!!”

“Yeah. The room was pretty shocked when Kel didn’t win,” the radio host replied. “But no one got robbed. Fan bases are the biggest part of the show.”

Alaina received several messages of support from her fellow country stars including Jason Aldean, who commented on his wife, Brittany’s, Instagram post urging fans to vote for the “Getting Good” singer.

“Great job @laurenalaina!” he wrote. “U should be proud. U killed it and represented the country music family really well. They would have voted me off after the first episode.”

During the finale, Alaina and partner Gleb Savchenko danced a freestyle to Luke Bryan’s “Country GIrl (Shake It for Me),” wearing cowboy hats and boots and earning a perfect score of 30/30 from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. The high score also marked Alaina’s first 10 of the season.

“I feel great! I feel really excited,” the 24-year-old told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the performance. “I was nervous. I didn’t know what we would do with the Freestyle, but it is literally the perfect dance for me. I’m like line dancing? Sure! Let’s do it. Bring it.”

“The dance is really, really good and showcases me perfectly,” she continued. “Regardless of what happens, we’re gonna have fun doing it and hopefully connect with a bunch of people. And I get to sing!”

Bryan seemed to approve of the musical selection, tweeting a message encouraging his fans to vote for Alaina.

The song choice tonight is for sure a 10 haha. Let’s go @Lauren_Alaina. Y’all vote! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/L4lHMrL8wQ — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) November 26, 2019

In a video shared on DWTS‘ Instagram page, Alaina shared that her goals for the week were to get a score of 10 and take home the Mirror Ball Trophy.

“If I win this competition, I would be the most proud,”she said. “But not just proud of me, proud of my fans, too, because they are voting for me each week and getting me through.”

“Of all the people left, I have the least dance experience, which means Gleb’s had to work really hard,” she continued. “Everyone here has worked hard but Gleb got me. And I don’t know how to dance!”

