‘Dallas’ Actress Dead at 62: RIP Annabel Schofield

Dallas star Annabel Schofield has died after a battle with brain cancer. She was 62.

The actress and supermodel died on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles, more than two years after being diagnosed with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Schofield shared a final update on her health on Jan. 18, revealing on a GoFundMe fundraiser created to help her with medical expenses that she had recently undergone emergency surgery to remove a “large mass” from her nasal cavity.

Annabel Schofield on October 08, 2015. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“I also have to have another scan this week to see if all the cancer has been removed,” she wrote at the time. “I’m hopeful I have finally passed the last hurdle and can soon return to normal, fruitful life.”

Born on Sept. 4, 1963, in Llanelli, Wales, Schofield started off her life in the entertainment industry, as her father was British movie production executive John D. Schofield. From Wales, she went on to move to London, where she started off her career modeling.

Schofield would go on to cover countless fashion magazines, including Vogue Germany and Italian Vogue, and she would go on to work with brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Versace, Rimmel, Revlon and Bugle Boy Jeans.

Once she relocated to Los Angeles, Schofield was cast in a recurring role on the iconic drama Dallas, and she went on to star as Laurel Ellis in 12 episodes of 1988’s Season 11 opposite Larry Hagman’s J.R. Ewing.

LOS ANGELES CA – MAY 18 : Annabel Schofield, Photographed May 18, 1987 in Los Angeles California (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)

Schofield also appeared on the big screen in films like Eye of the Widow (1991), Exit in Red (1996), Body Armor (1997), Midnight Blue (1997), and A Man Is Mostly Water (2000). Schofield also worked behind the camera as a crew member on The Brothers Grimm (2005) and Doom (2005), as well as on City of Ember (2008).

She would go on to found her own production company, Bella Bene Productions, and write a novel, titled The Cherry Alignment, in 2013.

Schofield is survived by her mother and preceded in death by her father and her sister, Amanda Schofield.