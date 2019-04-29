Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Honor Late Father With Throwback Race

NASCAR champion, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is looking to honor his late father and racing legend, Dale Earnhardt at a throwback race this summer.

According to Yahoo Sports, Earnhardt Jr., known among racing fans at the “Junebug,” will pay tribute to his father’s first Cup start with a paint scheme for the Aug. 31 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The semi-retired racer and NASCAR on NBC analyst will drive the car with the same number for JR Motorsports, with a color scheme based on the No. 8 stock car his father drove in his Cup debut on May 25, 1975. Reports add that the car itself, which is sponsored by Hellman’s, will be detailed in a vintage style with shades of light blue and a bright yellow number on top and sides.

🚨 @DaleJr THROWBACK ALERT 🚨 Celebrate Dale Earnhardt Jr’s return to Darlington for the #SportClips200 with this throwback offer! Included with the offer:

– A ticket to see ALL of the #ThrowbackWeekend action

– A @Hellmanns Throwback diecasthttps://t.co/c2Iwa4qQHN pic.twitter.com/DceLl9H1e5 — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) April 28, 2019

“This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a release, via NBC Sports. “We had the perfect opportunity with the Darlington throwback race, and I couldn’t pass up the chance. Hellmann’s has been completely supportive from the beginning, and the whole concept aligns well with their core values.”

The tribute announcement comes just days after Earnhardt Jr. lost his mother, Brenda Jackson who died at the age of 65.

JR Motorsports announced her passing with a statement posted to their official site, noting how she had been a longtime employee with the company and was known for her “wit, charisma and unparalleled ability to cut to the heart of any matter.”

Earnhardt Jr. released his own statement on the passing of his mother, writing how he and his sister, Kelley believe her memories will live on despite her passing.

“I’m glad her suffering has ended and she can be at peace. She would be in tears of happiness over the words of support and remembrance she’s been shown today,” Earnhardt wrote on Twitter. “Our family appreciates it as well. She will live in our hearts forever.”

Earnhardt Jr. notably retired from full-time racing after the 2017 Cup Series season, but has previously said he would compete in the Aug. 31 race at Darlington.

The event date is the only scheduled date he has planned for the year. Prior to the upcoming race, his most recent start was last September at the Richmond Raceway, where he finished fourth.

Photo credit: Getty Images