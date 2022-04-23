Cynthia Albritton, 'Plaster Caster' Inspiration and 'Recovering Groupie,' Dead at 74

✖

Cynthia Albritton, a famed "recovering groupie" who was the inspiration for the KISS song "Plaster Caster," has died at the age of 74. According to Deadline, representatives for the artist confirmed that Albritton died after living with a long illness. Albritton was the one to refer to herself as a "recovering groupie," as she eventually became well-known for making molds of rock star penis'. At this time, no specific cause of death has been revealed.

The first rocker Albritton ever molded was Jimi Hendrix, back in 1968. Additional musicians who sat for Albritton include Pete Shelley of the Buzzcocks and Wayne Kramer of MC5. KISS wrote "Plaster Caster," off of their 1977 album Love Gun, after being inspired by her work. The track contains lyrics such as, "The plaster's gettin' harder and my love is perfection/A token of my love for her collection," as sung by Gene Simmons. Notably, Albritton stated that, while they wrote a song about her, no member of KISS ever offered to let her do a mold of them.

While rock stars are what Albritton became known for, she eventually moved on to doing penis molds of film directors, and eventually women's breasts. She was close with rock icon Frank Zappa, who was a fan of her art, but never participated himself. In the early '70s, Albritton's home was burglarized, so the casts she'd made were taken to Zappa's office for safekeeping. Years later, after leaving the art and then returning, she wanted to get the molds back. At this time, Zappa had passed away and his former business partner, Herb, had taken possession of the molds and refused to return them. A legal battle ensued, with Albritton eventually being awarded all but three of the casts.

In the early 2000s, Albritton held her first art show, in New York City. She was also the subject of a documentary, Plaster Caster, which was named after the KISS song about her. The film does not appear to be available for streaming at this time, but a NSFW trailer can be viewed here.

Many have taken to social media to express their sorrow over Albritton's death, while also celebrating her unique life and art. "Cynthia Albritton was one of those people that loomed so large as an icon, that when I finally got to meet her, I was amazed at how real she was," tweeted podcast host Jill Hopkins. A sweet woman who loved music art, & her friends passionately, and who will always loom large to me. Rest well, Ms. Plaster Caster."