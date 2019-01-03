Halsey Dating Disney Channel Alum Dominic Harrison

Halsey has officially moved on from G-Easy. The 24-year-old “Without Me” singer is reportedly dating British rocker YUNGBLUD, who, as it turns out, has a Disney Channel upbringing.

YUNGBLUD, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, is an alternative rock musician today, but a few years before he appeared onstage with wild hair and makeup, he appeared on the U.K. Disney Channel series The Lodge.

The Lodge, filmed in Northern Ireland, followed a group of young adults living at a hotel. Harrison, 20, started on the show as the frontman of a band that came to play a concert and ended up staying as a recurring character. Although his character eventually left the show, Harrison frequently appeared on the Disney Channel in a series of fun sketches for a Disney program called The Squeeze.

Halsey and Harrison were first spotted together in November in Los Angeles. Soon after that, Halsey shared a photo of them in December, hinting to fans that they were more than just friends.

In a recent Instagram post, Halsey shared a photo of her and Harrison walking in Camden, London.

“camden: now with a cuter filter,” she captioned the image of Harrison with his arm around her.

Previously, Halsey was linked to rapper G-Eazy until June of 2017. She announced their breakup just days after a Billboard interview published in which G-Eazy gushed over her, calling her a “really rare” talent.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans,” Halsey wrote in her announcement. “G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Fans had grown suspicious of the relationship even before Halsey announced the breakup; many noticed that she had deleted many photos of G-Eazy from her Instagram feed, including a birthday tribute she shared of him in May. She had also shared a photo that same day with a caption that referenced Drake’s song “8 out of 10.”

“kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye,” she wrote in the caption, referencing Drake’s lyric, “Kiss my son on the forehead and then kiss your ass goodbye.”