Nicholas Brendon is recovering after suffering a "cardiac incident." The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Criminal Minds actor is "doing fine now," according to an Instagram post shared Tuesday to his account, but had to be rushed to the emergency room "about two weeks ago" due to the health scare. The post clarified that the incident was related to an irregular heart rate due to tachycardia and arrhythmia.

In the photos shared alongside the post, Brendon is seen on a stretcher inside an ambulance and in another attached to medical equipment. The post reminded fans that Brendon had a "similar incident" after his second spinal surgery last year for a condition that affected his cauda equina – the bundle of nerve roots at the lower end of the spinal cord. "He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments," the post reassures fans.

Brendon's cauda equina syndrome previously forced the actor to cancel promotional appearances for his film Wanton Want. The Daily Mail reported in September 2021 that the actor was struggling to walk amid "deep-seated medical problems and immense pain," which his manager confirmed to the publication at the time.

"Right now he is concentrating on his health. He is not doing promotion for the film," Brendon's manager Theresa Fortier said. "This past week and a half, things have turned drastically worse. He is suffering from paralysis in his genitals and private parts. He has had difficulties with flying. Sadly his condition means he needs surgical intervention for his increasing problems. I wish he was on the mend and able to promote this movie."

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Fans were quick to show Brendon love in the comments. "Sending you lots of love and well wishes. Praying for a speedy recovery. I hope you're ok," one person wrote. "If there's anything you need we're here." Another added, "Sending love and well wishes over. Have a speedy recovery," while a third chimed in, "Focus on yourself! Glad to read that [you're] focusing on your appts."

Brendon is best known for playing Xander Harris opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, in which he starred from 1997 to 2003. The actor also appeared in Seasons 3 through 10 of Criminal Minds as recurring character Kevin Lynch, and additionally appeared in Psycho Beach Party, a cult classic starring Lauren Ambrose and Amy Adams.