Courteney Cox Cleans Her Own Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Courteney Cox is tapping into her inner Monica Geller. The Friends star, 58, took to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to hilariously clean up her star after watching a man wipe his shoes on her star. Coming in with cleaning supplies, Cox jokingly complained, "Right on the star!" before shouting at the man, "You can go around!"

Cox then goes around to clean off the stars of her friends Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon as Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" plays in the background. The actress captioned her video simply, "Someone's gotta do it." The Scream star's friends certainly appreciated the sentiment, with Witherspoon commenting on the post, "Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!!" Dern then reposted the video on her own account, writing, "Thank you, Court, for cleaning us all up good! I've been thinking about doing this for a while." Even Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow weighed in, writing, "Only the best thing ever!"

Cox just received her star in February during a ceremony that Dern, Kudrow and Aniston attended. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you," Aniston said during the ceremony.

She and Kudrow then joked about Cox's "very intense" attention to detail, which is similar to that of her iconic sitcom character's love of order and cleanliness. "You really wanna hope that you don't have any kind of, like, a stain or a spot on a wall or that a pillow is out of place or that a hair or something that needs to be plucked," Aniston joked. "So, I'm just saying, thank God this star is straight." The Morning Show star added, "You're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you."

In her own speech, Cox thanked Dern, Kudrow and Aniston for their support over the years. "I love you all so much and it's so nice that you came out and showed up for me in public the way you do so often in private," she said at the time while expressing her gratitude for all of her friends and family members.