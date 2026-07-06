Country Music Singer’s Major Weight Loss Revealed

Nate Smith is opening up about the progress he has made on his health journey after losing more than 70 pounds.

The country singer, 40, recently told PEOPLE that he is still working toward his goal weight and hopes to get below 200 pounds.

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“I think I want to get under 200 lbs.,” Smith said. “So I was like 275 lbs., somewhere in that world. But I want to get down to like 185 lbs. again.”

For Smith, the transformation has been about more than appearance. He said maintaining his stamina on stage has become one of his biggest motivations as he continues touring.

“Keeping the energy on stage and making sure I do that, because I think that takes care of the fans,” he told the outlet.

The “Whiskey on You” singer also said his weight loss has changed the way he feels in everyday life, including something as simple as getting dressed.

“I just feel better,” Smith said. “It’s nice to be able to wear clothes that I like.”

Pointing to the outfit he was wearing, he added, “This is a large. I’ve been double X for the last five or six years, so I’m feeling really good.”

Smith’s health journey has been gradual rather than the result of a quick fix. Last year, he shared with PEOPLE that he had already lost 55 pounds and explained the physical and emotional struggles that pushed him to make a change.

“It was literally every day,” Smith said in July 2025. “I didn’t like the way I looked. I didn’t like the way I felt. I didn’t like how I was out of breath all the time and how I’d get dizzy just tying my shoes.”

The singer admitted he felt like his health was spiraling.

“I felt like I was slowly killing myself, and I didn’t know what to do about it,” he said.

Smith also revealed that he had been overeating, drinking heavily and battling depression before deciding to focus on improving his health.

“It was rough,” he recalled. “I knew I was hurting myself, but I couldn’t stop. It was like looking at this mountain and wondering, ‘How do I get up there?’ I didn’t even know where to start.”