Coronation Guest Speaks out About Conspiracy Theory He was Meghan Markle in Disguise

Was that Meghan Markle in disguise? Not so, says Sir Karl Jenkins, in response to speculation about his viral appearance at King Charles III's coronation last weekend. A video of the 79-year-old composer was posted on TikTok Tuesday with the caption: "Sir Karl Jenkins sets the record straight on his attendance at the coronation." His remarks came after some fans questioned the mullet and white mustache of the composer, believing that he was really just Markle masquerading. In his TikTok video, Jenkins introduced himself and acknowledged how viral the video became. He also shared a picture of himself wearing a black jacket, sunglasses, and a medal around his neck at the coronation."I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III," Jenkins said as he sat comfortably in a chair and addressed the camera. "I was there because I'd written some music for the service." He laughed wryly at the false claims that he was the Duchess of Sussex. Markle and her children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1, remained in California while Prince Harry attended the event.

"I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise," the musician continued. "Someone wrote I was there, whoever I was, to steal the crown jewels. I look this way all the time." The video continued with Jenkins holding the knighthood medal he received in 2015 and wore at the coronation. Also, he spoke about his much-talked-about facial hair: "Oh, and my mustache has been referred to in The Times as well. But I've had this mustache since 18-years-old. It was very trendy then." As Jenkins concluded his introduction, he also commented on the claims surrounding his appearance during the coronation ceremony. "So that's me," he conceded. "Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all!"

The video has received more than 826,400 views as of May 10, with TikTok users still poking fun at Jenkins' appearance at the coronation. "This is just what Meghan Markle in disguise would say," one quipped, while another remarked: "We won't tell on you Meg." Several others praised the composer for being a good sport about the jokes. "I have been waiting for this response," one wrote. "And this man is verified and passes the vibe check." As part of the coronation celebrations over the weekend, Jenkins composed a piece entitled "Over The Stone – IV. Tros y Garreg." In an interview with BBC, Jenkins noted how honored he was to have his work included in the celebration. "It obviously sums up Welsh culture – the harp – and he [the King] has always supported Welsh music," he told the publication in the lead-up to the event. "I don't know whether he chose it, but he was happy to have it there. I know he likes it otherwise, he wouldn't have asked me." In the interview, he also recalled watching the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, adding, "We had one of the first TV screens in the street, in the village, I guess...12-inch screen, two rows of friends and neighbors watching."