Corey Feldman Stabbing Surveillance Footage Reportedly Surfaces

Corey Feldman has seemingly been vindicated after surveillance footage surfaced supporting his claims that he was stabbed by a group of men.

Nearly a month after he was allegedly attacked by a group of men and stabbed in the abdomen, The Blast reports that officials were able to obtain video footage of the incident from a nearby gas station. The footage, which was reportedly captured at a good vantage point, is reviving the case and helping detectives track down the suspects.

In addition to the footage, several witnesses have come forward to back Feldman’s claims. Sources directly connected to the investigation told the publication that multiple firefighters, including an engineer and a captain, that were stationed across the street during the March attack have been identified.

According to Feldman, he had been driving home from dinner with his security guard when a car driving erratically followed them off of the highway. When they were stopped at a red light, a person from the other car got out, went to his side of the vehicle, pulled open the door, and stabbed him with a sharp object that drew a tiny amount of blood.

Feldman went to a hospital following the attack, where doctors drew blood and took urine samples. A source later revealed that all tests came back negative for any hard drugs or infectious diseases.

The Los Angeles Police Department, who the 46-year-old former child star filed a report with, are investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon, though swabs taken from Feldman’s car for potential DNA have yielded zero leads.

While it was last reported that there were no leads in the case and the motive had not yet been known, Feldman stated that he believed the attack “sounds like a message,” and that it could possibly have to do with “the pedophilia claims that I’ve made.”

“I can’t say that this incident is related, but what I can say is that it’s very odd that a group of Mexican guys would pull over a car, go as far as opening the door and stabbing the person inside. Because generally if they’re going to do that kind of aggressive move, they’re going to ask for a wallet. They’re going to ask for your car keys. They’re going to ask for some kind of demand.”

Feldman has been vocal about the apparent culture of sexual abuse and silence in Hollywood, a space he entered more than 30 years ago.

In October, he announced his plan to expose a ring of Hollywood pedophiles who allegedly abused him and the late Corey Haim in the 1980s. During an appearance on the Dr. Oz Show in November, he named director Jon Grissom as being one of the men who molested him, as well as youth club owner Alphy Hoffman, son of casting director Bobby Hoffman.