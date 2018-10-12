Conservatives Take Aim at Jamie Lee Curtis for ‘Halloween’ Firearm Use Despite Advocating for Gun Control

Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising her role of Laurie Strode in Halloween, but her onscreen counterpart’s gun-wielding antics are prompting backlash from some conservatives, who are pointing to Curtis’ own advocacy for gun control as hypocritical.

The argument was first brought to light by Fox News on Wednesday, who, in their report, pointed to Curtis’ use of firearms in several movies, including the upcoming Halloween film, True Lies, Virus, Halloween II, and Blue Steel, a film in which its poster boasted Curtis holding a gun.

“In light of several high-profile mass shootings, Curtis has voiced her support for gun reform legislation,” the article reads. “But while Curtis is in favor of gun control legislation, she apparently isn’t entirely anti-gun.”

As the report noted, Curtis recently tweeted a photo of a paper shooting target, writing “Feels good to have Laurie back on set for @halloweenmovie.”

First shot. 357. ❤️ Feels good to have Laurie back on set for @halloweenmovie #HalloweenMovie pic.twitter.com/4PBGAl1anI — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 25, 2018

In the past, Curtis has even tweeted her support of an assault weapons ban.

Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2013

The seeming hypocricy in Hollywood was even noted by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in February.

“Hollywood liberals on gun control is akin to Hollywood liberals on global warming,” Cruz said of the issue. “Which is they fly their private jets to a conference, step out and say, ‘Global warming is terrible. Let’s take away everything from the working men and women.’ And then they get back on their private jet and fly back. Same thing on gun control. If you have a bevy of armed security officers protecting you, maybe you shouldn’t be trying to strip Second Amendment rights from law-abiding citizens.”

While many Twitter users came to Curtis’ defense, Curtis herself later responded to the backlash.

“It was just silly, because they were trying to make a point without ever asking me what I really think,” Curtis told USA Today. “And what I think might surprise them.”

“I am vocal about common-sense gun safety and gun laws. For instance, I fully support an assault weapon ban, I fully support a bump stock ban,” she continued. “I fully support the Bill of Rights. And fully support the Second Amendment. And have absolutely no problem with people owning firearms if they have been trained, licensed, a background check has been conducted, a pause button has been pushed to give time for that process to take place. And they have to renew their license just like we do with automobiles – which are weapons also.”

“I’m an actress who’s in slasher movies,” Curtis said. “I have to be responsible for my own personal choices in my own personal life. But I am an actor for hire. And honestly, if I had made my career as a pacifist actor, I would never have worked, ever.”

Halloween hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 19.