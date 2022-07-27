Comedian Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Crash in Bahamas

Lil Duval is currently recovering from surgery after his ATV was hit by a car while he was vacationing in the Bahamas. On July 27, Duval, 45, suffered multiple injuries in the crash. He was airlifted to the hospital after the crash and shared the news to his 3.8 million Instagram followers. Duval posted a graphic video of himself strapped to a gurney with his shirt off being wheeled onto an airstrip, and had bandages on his chest, arms and forehead. "Somebody hit me in they car while I was on my 4 wheeler," he captioned the post. "Now my leg broke, and I gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery." As it turns out, it wasn't hit leg he broke.

Fans and celebrity friends poured into his comments wishing him a successful surgery and speedy recovery. He later notified fans that his injury is more severe than he initially thought and said he's in too much pain to talk to friends on the phone. "I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and I don't pick up don't take it the wrong way," he Tweeted. "I'm really fu–ed up and can't move cuz I'm in so much pain." He shared the Tweet on his Instagram, captioning the post: "Broke my hip not my leg and that's even worse – but I'm still chillin tho can't nothing steal my joy."

He later shared a video of a hospital employee praying over him, joking that he may not make it out. "I really needed this prayer. But I'm not giving this hospital," he captioned the video with several laughing emojis.

Just hours before of the crash, Duval gave his Instagram followers an inside look at his vacation. "WAKE YALL POASSES UP!" he captioned a video of himself lounging at the beach.

Duval is appeared on Guy Code and VH1's "Hip Hop Squares. His biggest viral moment came in 2018 after collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy on the hit single "Smile (Living My Best Life)." He performed the song for the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards.