Comedian Dies in Shooting: Reggie Carroll Was 52

Stand-up comedian Reggie Carroll was killed in a shooting in Southaven, Miss., on Wednesday. He was 52.

The Southaven Police Department announced Carroll’s death on Wednesday, saying that officers responded to the area of Burton Lane “in regard to an isolated shooting.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once on the scene, police found Carroll “suffering from gunshot wounds.” While officers and medical personnel “provided life saving techniques,” ultimately, Carroll “succumbed to his injuries.”

“One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts [are] with the family of Mr. Carroll,” police added in an update on Saturday. “Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding.”

The investigation into Carroll’s death is ongoing.

His brothers, Andre and Jonathan, took to Facebook after his loss to mourn his loss. “To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received-thank you!!!” they wrote on Friday, adding, “Due to the sensitive nature of Reg’s passing, we are asking all, to refrain from publicly sharing any details until we confirm all the facts.”

The Baltimore native, who toured the country doing stand-up, also produced and hosted the 2023 stand-up special Knockout Kings of Comedy and appeared in the 2022 TV movie Rent & Go.

Mo’Nique, who regularly worked with Carroll, mourned the death of her “brother in comedy” in an Instagram Story post.

“This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together,” Mo’Nique wrote, via Deadline. The Precious star added, “That’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing.”