Cody Simpson’s Mom Has a Cringeworthy Response to Racy Miley Cyrus Photo

Cody Simpson’s mom Angie is seriously supportive of his romance with Miley Cyrus, even if it means cheering on the racy photos they post together on social media. Followers were left cringing Wednesday when Simpson’s mom reposted a photo he took with Cyrus’ hand creeping down the front of his underwear, captioning it “cheeky buggers” and adding a playful finger wagging emoji on her Instagram Story.

The mother-of-three has previously expressed how happy she is that the “Unholy” singer and her son have finally turned their relationship romantic amid Cyrus’ divorce from husband Liam Hemsworth and split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

“Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy,” she previously captioned a photo of the two hugging on her own Instagram. “Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart #happyforyouguys #beautifullsoul.”

Cyrus’ own mom, Tish Cyrus, was thrilled too, commenting on the picture, “Puts a smile on my face too [Angie Simpson] love you my sweet friend.”

The new couple was first spotted making out earlier this month, and have appeared to be going hot and heavy ever since, with the Aussie visiting Cyrus in the hospital when she underwent surgery for tonsillitis, even penning her a special song to assist in her recovery. The two haven’t officially addressed their relationship status, but Cyrus has called Simpson her “BF” on social media in recent days.

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting a lot of speculation on her romantic life following her divorce, but Cyrus warned her followers not to think they know exactly what’s going on with her healing process.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru (sic) from the beginning…. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter note. “People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Calling out the double standard for men who move on in new relationships, Cyrus said she wouldn’t be toning down her love life for public perception.

“I have a great life. I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy,’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!” she wrote. “I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!”

