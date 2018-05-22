Clint Walker, ‘Cheyenne’ and ‘Dirty Dozen’ Star, Dies at 90

Actor Clint Walker has reportedly passed away at the age of 90.

Walker was known for a long body of work, particularly in the western genre. According to a report by TMZ, he passed very suddenly on Monday. An official cause of death has yet to be determined, though his family believes he suffered from some kind of heart issue. Walker was in the presence of his wife and his daughter when he died.

Walker starred in the hit series Cheyenne for seven seasons. He was cast as the lead roaming cowboy hero, Cheyenne Bodie, in 1955.

Walker went on to a prolific career in film. He even starred in the only movie directed by Frank Sinatra, None But the Brave. One of his most iconic roles was in The Dirty Dozen, but he was also known for More Dead Than Alive and The Great Bank Robbery, among many others.

Born in 1927, Walker logged a staggering four decades in the entertainment industry. His last role was in Small Soldiers, where he was the voice of Nick Nitro. The actor was over 70 years old at the time.

Even after that, he wasn’t finished. In 2003, Walker published a western novel that he co-wrote with author Kirby Jonas. The book was entitled Yaqui Gold.

Walker is a longtime resident of Grass Valley, California. At the time of his death, he was with Susan Cavallari, his third wife. The couple married in 1997, three years after the death of Walker’s second wife, Giselle Hennessy. The actor’s daughter, Valerie, was from his first marriage to Verna Garver. The two divorced in 1968, and Valerie went on to become one of the first professional female airline pilots.

Walker’s life was characterized by an indomitable work ethic and an adventurous spirit. In 1971, he suffered a near fatal skiing accident at Mammoth Mountain in California. The actor fell from a ski lift, and a ski pole pierced his heart upon landing. At the hospital he was officially pronounced dead, until one doctor detected a faint sign of life and rushed him to surgery. Walker’s heart was repaired and, miraculously, he was back at work within two months.

Since his passing, Walker’s official Facebook page has been filled with pictures and anecdotes posted in his memory. Fans noted how healthy and vibrant the actor still looked even at the age of 90. The feed also featured throwback photos from Walker’s illustrious career in Hollywood.