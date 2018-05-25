Clayne Crawford Pushes Back at Abuse Allegations With Sweet Retweet

Former Lethal Weapon star Clayne Crawford is pushing back at abuse allegations by retweeting a sweet comment from a previous co-star.

The initial tweet was posted by J.D. Evermore, who worked with Crawford on the SundanceTV series Rectify. The actor shared a photo of Crawford and another one of their co-stars sharing a warm embrace.

“To all of those fans of [Clayne Crawford] and [Lethal Weapon] hearing stories of Clayne bringing actresses to tears, the only time I ever witnessed this was on the final day of [Rectify] as he said goodbye to Adelaide Clemens, who played Tawney, his wife,” Evermore wrote in a caption on the photo, later adding a hashtag that indicated he was “Team Clayne.”

To all of those fans of @ClayneCrawford and #LethalWeapon hearing stories of Clayne bringing actresses to tears, the only time I ever witnessed this was on the final day of @Rectify as he said goodbye to Adelaide Clemens, who played Tawney, his wife. #TeamClayne pic.twitter.com/ALLhG0jqwu — J.D. Evermore (@jd_evermore) May 19, 2018

Crawford was accused of creating a hostile working environment on the Fox series, and was subsequently fired from the show. The network recently announced that he would be replaced by American Pie actor Seann William Scott.

Following the initial reports if his alleged behavior, Crawford issued a lengthy public statement, in which he explained the situation from his personal point-of-view.

“It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during the past two seasons of Lethal Weapon,” Crawford’s statement began. “The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director, who, in turn, were angry at my response.”

“I met with human resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio appointed therapy in October,” he continued. “I even shared a sizeable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved, per the instruction of the studio.”

“The second reprimand happened just a few weeks ago during the episode I was directing. An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him,” Crawford went on to say. “It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident, because I was in charge of the set.”

“I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs. Moreover, I love the process of filmmaking and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved,” the actor added. “It takes a village, and I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on set or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

“I take great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness. I am very grateful for my job, and I work extremely hard at it. I have a responsibility to do good work for my coworkers, my family, and my home state, and most especially for the fans,” Crawford’s statement concluded. “I hope they will stick with me and stick with the show.”