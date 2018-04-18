‘Homeland’ Star Claire Danes Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their second child, with Danes sharing the news on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show on Wednesday.

The actress made the announcement when Stern asked her about filming nude scenes on her show Homeland, noting that he would be self-conscious if it were him.

In response, Danes shared that she was pregnant while filming the scene.

“I’m seriously preggo. I’m deep into my second trimester,” she told the host.

The actress shared that she wanted to keep her baby’s sex private, though she joked that she could name her child after Stern if she has a boy, or “Howardina” if she has a girl.

“Was this planned or are we having a surprise?” Stern asked.

“Yeah, this was planned,” Danes replied. “We’ve been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened.”

Danes and Dancy met on the set of the 2006 show Evening and tied the knot in 2009. The couple welcomed son Cyrus in December 2012.

In 2016, Danes opened up about parenting while speaking to E! News, sharing that she and her son have plenty of fun together.

“I just hang out with him and like make dumb faces,” she joked. “It’s just what I do for a living anyway.”

In 2015, the actress spoke about her son to The Edit, sharing that she enjoys watching Cyrus grow.

“Cyrus changes daily — it’s wild, the rate of growth,” she explained,via Entertainment Tonight. “I’m excited by this phase. It’s fun to see the world with him, to get his feedback on what we’re seeing.”

The Homeland star also gushed about married life with Dancy.

“Marriage is wonderful. It’s challenging, and… it just keeps getting deeper,” she said. “I keep learning more things about him and myself, and that’s not always comfortable.”

Danes noted that she feels “incredible security” being a spouse, adding, “It’s a huge asset to have a partnership with someone you trust and admire, and want to make out with.”

