Cindy McCain Reveals Startling Death Wish From Detractor Towards Daughter Meghan

The war of words between the family of John McCain and President Donald Trump continues to grow ugly as members of the public begin to take sides. The latest development comes from Cindy McCain on Twitter, sharing a startling death wish aimed at her daughter that she received following the president’s comments.

McCain shared the message on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, pointing out that she wanted the sender’s “family and friends” to see.

I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be. I’m posting her note for her family and friends could see. pic.twitter.com/GoNCm0fv4U — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) March 19, 2019

“I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be,” McCain wrote alongside the image of the message.

The profane threat was sent to McCain and references both her late husband and her daughter, The View co-host Meghan McCain.

“Your husband was a traitorous piece of warmongering s– and I’m glad he’s dead,” The threatening message opened with. “Hope you Mrs. Piggy looking daughter chokes to death on the next burger she stuffs down her fat neck, too, c–.”

The threat comes on the heels of President Trump’s attacks on the late senator, tweeting about McCain over the weekend after news broke that the senator has helped share the Steele dossier that alleged Russia had compromising information on Trump with the FBI and the media according to Fox News. The president continued to criticize McCain on Tuesday while meeting with Brazil’s president.

“I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” Trump told the press at The White House.

The latest comments follow sharp rebukes from McCain’s daughter both online and on The View. Meghan McCain addressed Trump’s comments on Monday’s The View, saying Trump spends his weekend “obsessing over great men” because he knows “he will never be a great man” himself.

“My father was his kryptonite in life and he was kryptonite in death. On a personal level, all of us have love and families and when my father was alive until adulthood we would spend our time fishing, cooking, really celebrating life,” McCain emotionally said on The View. “And I just thought, ‘your life is spent on weekends not with your family, not with your friends but obsessing.’ Obsessing over great men you could never live up to. That tells you everything you need to know about his pathetic life.”

McCain also tweeted out a response to the president’s latest comments on Tuesday night.

As my father always used to say to me – Illegitimi non carborundum. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 20, 2019

“As my father always used to say to me – Illegitimi non carborundum,” she posted on the social media platform. Illegitimi non carborundum translates to “don’t let the bastards grind you down.”

Trump has been no stranger to attacking the late senator and his family. Even during his campaign, the president criticized McCain’s military service, his time in Congress, and much more. His death in August 2018 did nothing to stop the president from criticizing McCain.

The senator did support the president’s campaign and GOP nomination throughout 2016 despite criticism from Trump. This ended once the Access Hollywood tape was released and the late senator refused to condone the lewd comments made by the president.

Cindy McCain has previously pointed out that Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral. Her reason was to keep the ceremony “with dignity.”