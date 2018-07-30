Chrissy Teigen Admits to ‘Jealousy-Fueled Meltdown’ on John Legend Video Set

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been together for over 11 years, so it’s safe to say the pair’s relationship has run the gamut of emotions. In a thread on Twitter Sunday night, Teigen revealed that jealousy was one of those emotions, sharing that she once had a bit of a meltdown on the set of one of Legend’s music videos.

The story began when a fan tweeted to mark the 10th anniversary of Legend’s video for “Green Light” featuring André 3000.

“Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an a—hole out of myself to a large group of people,” Teigen wrote in response.

After fans immediately clamored to know more, the mom of two obliged, sharing that a group of the couple’s friends on set had been discussing how “BEAAAAAAUUUUTIFUL” some of the women were.

“And they were!” Teign wrote. “But in my mind they not only were talking about it, they were talking about it on purpose to rile me up. Looking back and knowing how well I know them now, THEY WERE DEFINITELY RILING ME UP AND GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT.”

She continued, “I was watching the monitor with all the guys and someone, I can’t remember who, said, ‘ooooooo look at that girl with john ooooooooo!’ so I watched the monitor like a psychotic (tarantula) hawk and in my mind, oh he was in trouble.”

The 32-year-old then noted that since she and Legend had met on the set of one of his videos (the previous year’s “Stereo”), she knows “how this s— works!”

“He probably laughed at something she said,” she wrote. “And in my mind it was some GRAND conversation I was conjuring up. They were probably just talking about craft services honestly but in my mind she was like ‘hey we should bone’ and he was like ‘haha f— yeah!’”

Teigen continued, “A few more shoulder touches and laughs with her later, I lost it. Anger turned to sobbing turned to fleeing the set and getting a hotel room. The director (ALAN FERGUSON!) was baffled. Everyone was.”

“Anyhow I wish more happened but no. I was just a jealous, angry 22 year old. I’m better now. BUT DONT TEST ME,” she concluded. “What a boring story. Happy anniversary, Green Light video!!!”

Teigen also responded to a fan who wondered if the “Green Light” video was the reason the track is Teigen’s least favorite song of her husband’s.

“Maybe subconsciously but mostly I just thought it was corny,” she admitted. “LOVE YOU JOHNNY!!!!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre