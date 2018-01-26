Chrissy Teigen Slams Critic With F-Bombs for Accusing Her of Plastic Surgery

Chrissy Teigen recently slammed one of her critics with an F-bomb on Instagram, after the user accused her of having plastic surgery.

The supermodel shared a throwback photo of herself and her husband John Legend froom the Grammy’s in 2008 and captioned it, “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! [Laugh my a— off].”

While many of her fans were complimenting, one person said, “Wow so stunning here!! Before the boobies and fillers, so natural and stunning. You both still look great.”

Teigen read this comment and decided that she was not having it, so she fired back, “Boobies and fillers? F— off with your backhanded s—.”

The soon-to-be-mother-of-two later added, “Babies and 10 years. Bye B.”

While she did have her critics, there were also many fans and followers who heaped compliments on Teigen. “You look awesome and you both look so sweet and happy together,” one fan wrote.

“Love you to pieces! Speak your mind with a smile, your soul shines brightly just as Johns does. It shows in baby Luna! As I’m sure with the next baby. Positive energy to you and the family. BTW f— them negative people…they can keep on trolling some where else,” another fan wrote.

Never one to stray away from speaking her mind unfiltered, Teigen recently fired back at singer Seal over a controversial meme he posted on Instagram about Oprah.

The meme shows an infamous picture of Oprah giving Harvey Weinstein a kiss on the cheek, as well as a picture of the two of them with Rita Ora. It includes a caption that reads, “When you have been part of the problem for decades…but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed (sic) actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” Seal wrote in a comment before adding a hashtag for “Sanctimonious Hollywood.”

Teigen turned up in his comments seemingly suggesting that there could be rumors out their about the British crooner as well.

“Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we,” Teigen wrote, which was well liked by fans on Instagram.