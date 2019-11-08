Chrissy Teigen Apologizes After ‘Tone Deaf and Icky’ Joke About Mother

Chrissy Teigen admitted a joke she made on Twitter about her mother’s spending habit were in poor taste. Unknowingly, Teigen’s comment started a conversation about the wealth disparity between rich and poor, as the cookbook author suggested her family has the money to treat air pods as disposable. Teigen later said her joke was “super tone deaf and icky.”

“My mom treats her air pods like they’re disposable. buys a few a month. she says they would be easier to not lose if they had….a cord,” Teigen tweeted Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, Teigen returned to the tweet following almost a full day of responses to the initial joke.

“Oh man I haven’t checked my mentions for a bit and I didn’t realize how many people were super pissed off about this,” she wrote. “It was meant as a joke (and exaggeration) about how my mom doesn’t realize air pods are with a cord are headphones but it came across as super tone deaf and icky.”

She later added, “I promise I will not always say the right thing in the right way but I also promise I hate disappointing or pissing you guys off. I’m sorry and I will do better to not be such an a–hole.”

Many of Teigen’s fans thanked her for her response to the criticisms the original joke received.

“Thank you for addressing this. I did feel instantly less worthy reading it,” one fan wrote.

“I hate that I made you feel that way and I apologize,” Teigen replied.

Some others did not think the joke was insensitive in the first place.

“The premise of the joke was very clearly that your mom doesn’t realize regular headphones would solve her problem. It wasn’t tone deaf IMO. Obviously people who can’t afford air pods won’t relate to this joke. Not everything is for everyone,” another wrote.

“People need to stop being so darn sensitive,” another wrote.

“OMG! I got it right away! I mean I related to your Mom and your reaction, funny for sure, was the same as my daughters’ and granddaughters’ reaction to how technologically challenged I am. Shut up people; it was an hilarious tweet,” another wrote.

While this joke did not work out, Teigen’s other joke on Wednesday was much better received.

“How did y’all’s parents find out you lost your virginity?” read a tweet Teigen retweeted.

“Luna,” she simply replied, before adding, “Actually I have IVF babies so maybe I have never had sex ever.”

Teigen and singer John Legend are parents to daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1.

Photo credit: Getty Images