Chris Pratt Ends His Silence on Anna Faris Split

Eight months after splitting from his ex-wife Anna Faris, Chris Pratt is opening up about the divorce for the first time.

“Divorce sucks,” he said matter-of-factly in Entertainment Weekly‘s Summer Movie Preview issue. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Pratt and Faris announced their separation in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The two share 5-year-old son, Jack.

In a joint message posted by Pratt, they said, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

The message continued, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

Lastly, the message said, “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The couple met in 2007 on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight when they played one another’s love interests.

Pratt officially filed for divorce in December, with Faris filing a response days later.

Unlike Pratt, Faris had to field questions about the split during the press tour for her memoir, Unqualified. She often spoke of their commitment to amicably co-parent Jack while Pratt was able to avoid questions thanks to his busy shooting schedule for Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In March, Faris said she felt “a little bit of anger” after reading about the fan reaction to their split, going so far to even blame herself for creating an image of the picture-perfect family.

During an interview with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, the Mom star said it was hard to see their fans think “love is dead” after hearing about their divorce.

“Chris and I did talk about [it],” she said. “We got, like on the Twitter feed, ‘Love is dead.’”

Faris said their perfect photos on social media did not tell the full story of their relationship.

“I had a little bit of a childish feeling of ‘Oh come on, f— grow up’… a little bit of anger,” Faris said of the reaction. “But that’s not fair either because I cultivated it. We intentionally cultivated this idea of like ‘Look at this beautiful family.’ There were so many moments that were like that, but like anything on social media, you don’t post [the bad stuff].”

Faris is now seeing cinematographer Michael Barrett, but says she still has a lot of love for Pratt.

“I love love! Like all of us, I need a sense of human connection and intimacy. At the end of a workday I feel exposed and kind of raw. I want to be with someone I can confess to, and who can confess to me,” she told Women’s Health for the magazine’s May cover story.

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly. We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack,” she added. “I cherish my family, my close friends, my child—that makes the rest of it worth it.”