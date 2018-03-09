Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Footage From Family Camping Trip

Chris Hemsworth‘s kids are taking after their dad!

The actor recently used social media to share a few photos and videos of a family trip with wife Elsa Pataky and their children, 5-year-old daughter India Rose and 3-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One clip the actor shared featured India following her dad into the water, where she proceeded to latch onto his back as he rode some waves.

Hemsworth captioned the moment, “Day two with my surf coach, she’s like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy-handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it’s for my own good (joke) Thank you coach Indi you’re the greatest, love u.”

Fans know that Hemsworth is an avid outdoorsman, and he’s clearly passing that love onto his children.

Another clip showed one of the boys riding a surfboard from the water into the sand.

“This sport’s too easy dad I’m just gonna take this one into the beach, peace,” Hemsworth joked in the caption.

The actor also shared a selection of photos, including a shot of himself in the water with India and Pataky and a snap of the family by a fire pit as Hemsworth mans the grill.

Hemsworth recently explained why he and Pataky had moved their family from Los Angeles to Hemsworth’s native Australia, telling BW magazine that they wanted their children to grow up with a different lifestyle than the one they were experiencing in LA.

Revealing that LA felt “suffocating and overwhelming,” Hemsworth said that once he brought Pataky to Australia, it was easy to convince her to stay. He added that he wasn’t a fan of being surrounded by people in the entertainment industry and that the Australian people and its lifestyle were a major factor in his decision.

“The laid-back, warm, welcoming attitude is something my wife instantly responded to and that I wanted my kids to embody,” he said. “I wanted my kids to be influenced by that sort of attitude as well.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @chrishemsworth