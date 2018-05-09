Chris Brown Sued by Woman Alleging Rape and False Imprisonment

Chris Brown is facing a new lawsuit from a woman who claims she was raped at a party at his house last year and held against her will.

The woman, who is suing under the name Jane Doe, said that she was invited to a party in Brown’s recording studio along with her roommate on Feb. 23, 2017 according to Page Six. She said that Brown gave her cocaine, molly and marijuana, and then he and his friends took advantage of her while she was under the influence. The 29-year-old singer reportedly gave “each female guest, including plaintiff, a clear pill filled with white powder.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In court filings, Doe said that one of Brown’s friends intimidated her and several other women into a separate room, where he blocked the door with a couch. Once there, he raped her, and even forced her to perform oral sex on another woman, who was menstruating.

“Brown ordered [Lowell] Grissom to push a couch in front of the bedroom door to prevent anyone from exiting the otherwise sealed room,” the suit reads.

Doe said that her phone had been taken away from her earlier in the night. She was reportedly told that Brown “did not want anyone to have their phones in the studio.” She went on to explain how the man who forced her into the room also forced other women to have sex with Brown himself, and another man, Grissom.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. It targets both Grissom and Brown. The third man remains unnamed.

“This is one of the most horrific s​​exual assault cases that I have ever seen,” said Doe’s lawyer, Gloria Allred.

Allred added that her client had fully cooperated with a criminal investigation, but no charges had been filed. According to the suit, the police had been called to Brown’s home that night after the victim’s mom became worried about her. However, Brown reportedly wouldn’t let the officers onto his property.

Allred told reporters that she and her client were simply hoping to warn other women about what Brown is up to. Brown’s attorney didn’t return a request for a response.