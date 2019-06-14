Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting Another Child With Ex Ammika Harris

Chris Brown is going to be a father again. The R&B singer is reportedly expecting a child with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Sources told the New York Post‘s Page Six that Harris is expecting a child. The outlet reports that Brown and his most recent girlfriend, Indyamarie, broke up after learning about Harris’ pregnancy.

Brown and Harris are not dating now. However, Brown started hinting she was expecting by leaving comments like “my baby mama” on her social media posts.

Brown’s representatives did not comment on the news.

The “Loyal” singer also shares daughter Royalty, 5, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman.

Brown, 30, was in the news earlier this week when he took to Instagram to bash former New York Giants player Victor Cruz’s fashion style. Cruz is now dating another of Brown’s ex-girlfriends, model Karrueche Tran.

“No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM,” Brown wrote in a now-deleted comment, reports Page Six. “He look like he shopping of the manikin and trying to bargain wit the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks (sic).”

Brown dated Tran from 2010 to 2015. In 2017, Tran got a five-year restraining order against him.

Brown is a controversial figure in the music industry. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault against Rihanna, whom he was dating. He was also accused of rape in Paris in January 2019, and claims he will sue the accuser for defamation.

Despite the controversial past, he continues to record and appear on singles with A-list artists. In 2019, he was featured on “Wobble Up” with Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy, “Light It Up” with Marshemello and Tyga and “No Guidance” with Drake. He also earned a hit solo single with “Undecided,” which will be featured on his new album, Indigo.

In May, Justin Bieber, who has worked with Brown several times, came under fire for an Instagram post, in which he compared Brown to Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur. In the caption, Bieber asked fans to give Brown credit for his work, despite the “mistake” he made.

“Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve,” Bieber wrote, alongside a meme called “The Legendary Equation.”

Bieber continued, “I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you [Chris Brown].”

Photo credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water