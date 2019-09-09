Child Actress Mya-Lecia Naylor Cause of Death Revealed by Coroner

Child actress Mya-Lecia Naylor passed away earlier this year, and it was widely presumed that she took her own life, but now the South London Coroner’s office has ruled her cause of death to be unintentional. In his ruling, Assistant Coroner Toby Watkin stated that he believes the teen “did not intend to end her own life,” concluding that her death was due to “misadventure.” Elaborating, he went on to explain, “This is a form of accidental death. Death by misadventure indicates although the deceased deliberately carried out the acts, they did not intend to bring about their death.”

“My conclusions are Mya-Lecia Naylor died at Croydon University Hospital from fatal pressure to her neck. I find she did not intend to her own life. By all probabilities, I find she died by misadventure,” he stated, per Too Fab.

Before her untimely passing at the age of 16, Naylor stared in shows such as Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, as well as the 2012 major motion picture Cloud Atlas.

According to reports, Naylor’s family spoke to the court about the events leading to her death, with her father saying, “She had not been her normal self. She was stressed about her exams. She knew she needed to get on with her revision and she had plans scheduled out for her revision.”

“I honestly believe she was just making some sort of point,” he went on to say. “I genuinely believe she did not mean to do it. It was a silly spur of the moment thing. She clearly had plans for the future.”

He then spoke about when he saw her for the last time, recalling, “Mya had come out from the bathroom and I could tell she was not happy. She pushed past as teens do, and I just thought it was a moody morning. She wasn’t a moody teenager at all. She would joke about being moody, normally.”

“She was possibly trying to make a point. I honestly believe, maybe because she was grounded, but I believe she didn’t mean it. If she knew something different… unfortunately what she used worked very well. I don’t think she meant to do it,” the grieving father added. “It was a spur of the moment.”

