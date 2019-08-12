‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Sophia Bush Slams Donald Trump, Asks Fans to ‘Stop the Madness’

In the days following a string of shootings that have culminated to a total of 62 American lives lost across the country since the start of 2019 per a report from TIME, former Chicago P.D. star, Sophia Bush has had a enough and taking to social media to slam former reality star turned president, Donald Trump in hopes to “stop the madness” that is gun violence in the United States.

With Americans still distraught over two mass shootings that resulted in 31 fatalities in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over a span of less than 24 hours, Bush took to Twitter to “blame” Trump with a comment to a retweeted story by Shannon Watts, the founder of the grassroots movement, Moms Demand Action.

Watts posted a story from the Colorado Sun about a 29-year-old white supremacist arrested in Boulder, Colorado who was actively searching the sites of Muslim mosques and Jewish synagogues.

Trump is to blame. His incitement of hate is grounds enough for impeachment. Stop the madness. Oust the autocrat. Bring back the assault weapons ban. Prioritize the people. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/Wz2RKVdRTD — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) August 11, 2019

Bush retweeted Watts with her own comments over the discovery: “Trump is to blame. His incitement of hate is grounds enough for impeachment. Stop the madness. Oust the autocrat. Bring back the assault weapons ban. Prioritize the people,” she wrote alongside the hashtag, “Enough is enough.”

While prioritizing the safety and welfare of people should be of the utmost value for Americans across the country as shootings have rocked the nation from Sebring, Florida to Dayton, Ohio this past year, many took to her comments section and Watts’ weighing in on the remarks and showing their support.

“This just shows that these laws can work. That’s why we need them on the Federal level!!” one fan wrote to the story shared by Watts.

“Colorado’s got it going on!!! They are at the forefront of everything good for this country!!!” wrote another, alluding to the precautions and actions taken after the Columbine shooting in 1999 that saw two students fatally shoot 12 of their peers and one teacher.

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Bethanie Garcia (@garciadiaries) August 11, 2019

YES MAAM 👏🏼 — 𝒷𝓇𝑒𝑒 ⎊ (@sophiasackles) August 11, 2019

“Background checks should be required for ALL GUN SALES across the US. And owners need to be held responsible if their weapon is used in a crime. In other words, firearms need to be properly secured. Why are these minimums so difficult?” another added.

On the contrary, though some Trump supporters shared solid arguments for their viewpoints, others laid out abusive remarks toward the 37-year-old actress while lacking substantial arguments and blaming former President Obama for the culture of shootings today — with one even mistaking her for former President George Bush’s daughter.

And your father & family are to blame for the world still being on fire because he started needless wars!! Your father is a war criminal and should be locked up! See what I did there? You are sick! — Michele Lee Johnson (@MLeeJohnson) August 11, 2019

Your violent movies and sex movies and then want to get on the news and point fingers so hear it is listen up and tell all your Hollywood quacks to just shut up and stick to make believe cause in the real world you all have not a clue so again shut up and go away — Leeneal (@Whoshutshitdow1) August 11, 2019

“I used to be a fan of yours until your politics came into play. You are part of the problem in this country and I’m very disappointed you choose to use your fame to further divide the country. Shameful,” one critic wrote.

“I would respectfully disagree, impeachment is not the answer. These candidates need to bring what changes they’ll bring that truly matter. How does impeachment help [with] jobs, getting us away from wars, healthcare, gun control & other stances,” wrote another.

“Congress & Senate are culpable. Obama is culpable for not doing anything when he had both Houses,” added another. “Trump’s words, while often not thought out, are not to blame & certainly not grounds for impeachment. [By the way], assault weapons ban did not do what was intended.”

The El Paso shooting on Aug. 3 was the deadliest since the November 2017 church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas — noted to be far deadlier than the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, which claimed the lives of 17 students and staff members.

Less than 24 hours later, a shooter in Dayton, Ohio murdered nine people and injured 27 others. The shooter was identified by authorities as an armed counter-protester at a Ku Klux Klan rally earlier this year, and had a kill and rape list.

