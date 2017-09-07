Chester Bennington’s Widow Reveals Photo of the Musician Just Before His Death

Talinda Bennington, the wife of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has shared a photo of the singer just days before he took his own life.

This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you’d. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2017

The photo is a selfie from Talinda, showing Chester happy and smiling in the background. The late singer was spending quality time with his family at the beach.

Talinda captioned the photo, “This was days b4 my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there,but you’d. Never know.”

Since Chester’s suicide, Talinda has taken to social media to try and support those battling with depression and suicidal thoughts. She began using the hashtag #MakeChesterProud with many of her messages.

Chester Bennington was just 41 years old at the time of his death.

