Chelsea Handler Faces Backlash for Homophobic Tweet About Senator Lindsey Graham

Chelsea Handler is facing a considerable amount of backlash after sending a tweet many are branding as homophobic.

The former Chelsea Lately host posted a tweet directed at South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, implying he was gay. The remark was tasteless and insulting, implying that being gay was demeaning.

“If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s National Coming Out Day. Looking at you Lindsey Graham,” Handler wrote.

If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 11, 2018

Handler’s joke was not received well by fans and onlookers on both sides of the political aisle. Most expressed their disappointment that the comic would use homosexuality as a punchline, even if it was directed at a controversial political figure.

“Chelsea, such an interesting tactic, using coming out and gay shame as a punchline for a joke,” one fan wrote sarcastically. “And you call yourself an ‘advocate,’ and/or ‘ally.’ That is abhorrent, tactless and gauche.”

Another user added, “When will we learn that insinuation that somebody is gay is not an insult. I’ve seen this over and over again.”

When will we learn that insinuation that somebody is gay is not an insult. Ive seen this over and over again.. — David with the Red State Blues (@DavidHonaker79) October 13, 2018

Some users even called for Handler’s upcoming Netflix project to be canceled by the streaming service.

“Can’t wait for your Netflix documentary to be canceled!” one user wrote. “Don’t cry about it!!”

To make matters worse, this is the second time Handler has used homosexuality as an attack on Sen. Graham.

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

“Holy, f— f—. I just [watched] the video of Trump’s bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday. Lindsey Graham, what kind of d— sucking video do they have on you for you to be acting like this?” Handler wrote on Jan. 11. “Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

Graham has spoken out about the controversial tweet, saying that he is not gay and thinks Handler’s insult will be more damaging to her than himself.

“It’s a free country, she can say what she wants to say. I don’t care,” Graham told TMZ. “I don’t think much about what she says at all. If she wants to live her life that way, it’s up to her. … To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay. And these comments, I don’t think they reflect well on her, and I don’t know how that makes us a better country. But that’s up to her, not me.”

Handler has not responded to the criticism of her joke as of press time.

