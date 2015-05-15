Charlize Theron's 46th Birthday Party Was an '80s Prom Murder Mystery Boat Extravaganza

✖

Actress Charlize Theron celebrated her birthday in style, 1980s style. The Mad Max: Fury Road star shared on her Instagram account that for her 46th birthday, she and her close friends and celebrated on a boat with an '80s prom-themed murder mystery. Theron shared photos on social media, one of her rocking a brightly colored "Birthday Girl" tee, and another in her prom best, complete with a massive wig and '80s sweatbands.

Theron's two children, Jackson and August, were among the guests, and Theron expressed her joy and gratitude in a heartfelt post. "Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that," Theron wrote. "I love these humans more than words can describe. Only they could know that an 80s prom murder mystery party on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica)

Theron, who was last seen in F9 and Netflix's The Old Guard, has gotten candid about being an actress in her 40s in the past. She shared her refreshing approach to aging in a 2018 interview with InStyle. "There are days when I really love my face and have no issues with the wrinkles around my mouth or eyes," she admitted. "Then there are days we tell ourselves, 'Oh my god, maybe it's time to get a face-lift.' And that's OK."

"It doesn't mean I don't want to age," Theron continued. "The more we can understand that it's normal and part of the process, the more we'll take the pressure off. Be kind to yourself. Take every day for what it is, and that's it." For Theron, her mother Gerda was a major influence on how she viewed beauty. "My mom played a huge part because she exuded so much of what I believe beauty really is. But for me it wasn't an aha moment," Theron said. "I was lucky at a young age to start traveling and seeing what people in other places did, what they ate, and what they smelled and looked like. I grew up in South Africa, a country that has more cultures than any other place in the world. All of that gave me an awareness."