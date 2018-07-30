Charlie Sheen Says He ‘Can Relate’ to Roseanne Barr After Her Racist Tweets

Charlie Sheen gave an interview on Monday, where he said he “can relate” to Roseanne Barr‘s experience in the past several weeks.

Sheen spoke with radio hosts at KIIS 1065 in Austrailia, where the topic turned to Barr before long. The 65-year-old comedian got her sitcom cancelled back in May with a racist tweet about former Obama administration adviser, Valerie Jarrett. Sheen, too, was fired from a high-profile sitcom back in 2011 for his own erratic behavior, and he said he empathizes.

“I can relate to that tone of absolute despair, because it’s not just about herself, it’s about the people that she knows she affected as well,” Sheen said. “What I hear in her voice, trying not to focus on the words but the emotion, is I hear the frustration, pain, there’s such a sadness there.”

After Sheen left Two and a Half Men, he was replaced by Ashton Kutcher, and the show continued for several more years. Now, Barr appears to be in the same boat, as the characters she created are returning in a new series called The Conners. It will encompass the entire world of her show except her, its eponymous star.

There are major differences in the two cases, however. Barr has issued apologies since the day she was fired — particularly to the other cast and crew of the show . She has taken back what she said and rescinded some of the conspiracy theories she espoused.

“I’m so sorry that you feel harmed and hurt, I never meant that and for that I apologize,” Barr said, speaking directly to the camera and addressing Jarrett during her first TV appearance after the incident. She went on Fox News’ Hannity for the occasion.

“I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people, which I think 30 years of my work can attest to,” she added.

Sheen, by contrast, has never atoned for years of allegations that he was abusive to his wife. His firing from CBS also coincided with a prolonged tour of news and talk shows, where many thought he was under the influence of various drugs. He denied most of the accusations against him.

Far from denying drug abuse, Barr blamed her tweets on Ambien, a sleep aide known for lowering inhibitions. She has also erratically changed her mind about whether the world deserves an apology from her — sometimes lashing out and other times showing remorse. Even after apologizing for her unfounded conspiracy theories, she has continued with occasional posts suggesting that there is a concerted “globalist” effort to control humanity.

“I’m a creative genius and this is not a good feeling for a good feeling for an artist to be treated this way,” Barr told Hannity. “And it’s not a good feeling for a citizen anyway. Here’s who I am. I’m someone who cares about civil rights. I reject what you call me. You call me a racist, I don’t accept it. I know who I am and I’m not a racist.”